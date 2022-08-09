AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The pandemic showed us that access to medical care wasn’t always easy, and sometimes wasn’t available.

Texas Tech Physicians has now opened an OB/GYN Clinic in Canyon located at 3404 4th Ave.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for years, and will cover things like contraceptive counseling, genetic disorders, gynecologic surgical procedures, as well as pap smears, bone health information and breast cancer screenings.

Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics + Gynecology

3404 4th Ave. Canyon, TX 79015

Phone: 806.414.9944

www.texastechphysicians.com