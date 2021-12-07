Texas-style beef sausage rolls with jalapeno and cheddar with Jennifer Leheska

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s time to beef up the holidays with these mouthwatering beef sausage rolls.

This recipe is quick, easy, and an absolute crowd-pleaser. You can serve these cheesy beef sausage rolls as a snack, appetizer, or even breakfast by using beef breakfast sausage in lieu of ground beef. If you’re looking to save time, you can also make the sausage rolls in advance and freeze them before the baking stage, then just bake as needed.

Leheska recommends using a high heat cheese, or a block of cheddar cut into small cubes for maximum cheese flavor.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Ground Beef

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

⅓ cup bread crumbs

4 jalapeño peppers, de-seeded and diced

6 oz sharp or medium cheddar, finely diced

1 ½ tsp. of kosher salt

1 ½ tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

3 – 10 in. sheets of puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 375℉.

2. Place olive oil in a small pan over MEDIUM heat. Add onions and brown for 10-15 minutes, stirring frequently. Allow the onions to cool.

3. In a large bowl, combine beef, cooled onions, bread crumbs, jalapeños, cheese, salt, and pepper. Mix gently but thoroughly as to not overwork the meat.

4. Lay one square of pastry on a board or work surface. Use a third of the beef mixture to form a log down the center. Fold the pastry over the beef mixture on one side, then brush along the edge with egg mixture to create a “glue”. Continue to fold the rollover so it’s fully encased in pastry, and the edges line up on the egg glue line, then press the pastry lightly to ensure a good seal. Repeat steps with each pastry square.

5. Flip each beef roll so it’s seam side down, then cut into 6-8 pieces. Place the pieces onto a sheet pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. You may need to rotate the tray during baking to ensure even browning.

6. Allow cooling slightly before serving.

·Beef Loving Texans is a one-stop shop for recipes and stories brought to you by Texas Beef Council. Beef Loving Texans celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community, and tradition. Beef Loving Texans was created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips, and expert nutrition information and you can find more at BeefLovingTexans.com