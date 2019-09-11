Texas Roadhouse Legendary Ribs at Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Roadhouse is known for their fall of the bone ribs. At Texas Roadhouse, they use only American grown product, USDA #1 inspected fresh domestic Pork Loin Back Ribs.

Today, Texas Roadhouse explains how to make the best ribs possible with the equipment available in an average home kitchen.

STEP ONE: Seasoning

• In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of liquid smoke.

• Mix well.

•Take ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (you can find seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the ribs.

• Place ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

• Place pans in 300 F oven and bakes slowly until done.

• Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

• Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

• Preheat grill.

• Brush and season the grill before use.

• Place the rack of ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

• Heat until sizzling hot.

• Turn ribs over and baste the underside of the ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

• Baste the top.

• Turn the ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

• Serve to your guests and accept their compliments graciously

Remember, these are only tips for you to try it at home. This is not the Texas Roadhouse Legendary Recipe. If you want the real deal you will have to stop by your area Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse

2805 West I-40

806-352-7427