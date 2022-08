AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Imagine getting to sample some of the best in craft beers, enjoy food samples and live music all in one location.

That’s what’s happening during the Texas Panhandle’s Craft Beerfest put on by Townsquare Media. It’s on August 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Amarillo Netplex located at 3723 SW 58th.

Tickets can be found here. Information on Hands On Amarillo can be found here.