AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Jeanie Shawhart, with the Texas Panhandle Poison Center, joined us in the studio to talk about an upcoming medicine cleanout event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Medication Cleanout is scheduled for Saturday at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, 1300 South Coulter.

The event is a drive-thru, drop-off format that would allow residents to dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. Yard signs will be posted to help drivers locate the drive-thru path.

TTUHSC said medications should be left in their original containers. The program also provides disposal services for syringes or sharps.

More information can be found here or by calling 806-414-9495.