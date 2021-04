AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Texas Panhandle Mustang Club raises money each year to buy bicycles for kids in CPS care, the Food Bank, and for the Angel Tree Fund.

Coming up on May 1st they’re hosting the 39th annual Ford Fun Day. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gene Messer Ford at 34th & Soncy.

