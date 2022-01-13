Texas Outdoor Musical Welcomes 8th Artistic Director for 2022 Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –TEXAS Outdoor Musical is an iconic part of summers here on the High Plains.

It’s known far beyond the Amarillo/Canyon area as a premiere show to check out.

Now they’re welcoming the 8th Artistic Director since starting the show back in 1966.

Stephen Crandall currently serves as head of West Texas A&M University’s Department of Art, Theatre, and Dance but will soon step down from that role to be a professor in that department and also as the new Artistic Director of the Texas Outdoor Musical.

The 2022 season of TEXAS begins in June.

