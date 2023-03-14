AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —A 4-chair turn, something not every contestant gets on NBC’s The Voice.

That’s what Texas singer Savion Wright, better known as NOIVAS got when he recently auditioned.

NOIVAS isn’t new to music, but is making a comeback after a six year hiatus.

He talked about his start in music which included singing in church where his father is a pastor, then learning the bass guitar from his brother which sparked a love for other instruments.

NOIVAS says it was many years later before he started really singing, and even surprised his father with his talented voice.

NOIVAS made it to the Auditions for The Voice, and sang an amazing rendition of “A Change is Gonna Come” which earned him a chair turn from all four judges. Chance the Rapper was so passionate about having NOIVAS on his team he even blocked coach Blake Shelton from gaining him on his team.

You can watch NOIVAS and the other contestants every Monday at 7 p.m. CT and Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on KAMR Local 4.