Texas Home School Coalition Sees Increase in Calls

AUSTIN, Texas —Following the release of guidelines by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Home School Coalition saw an increase in calls and email from parents asking how they could homeschool their children.
The THSC created an online tool to help families. In the last 20 years, homeschool has increase an average of 7% each year in Texas.
