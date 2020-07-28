Texas Home School Coalition Sees Increase in Calls

Studio 4

THSC develops online tool to assist families

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas —Following the release of guidelines by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Home School Coalition saw an increase in calls and email from parents asking how they could homeschool their children.

The THSC created an online tool to help families. In the last 20 years, homeschool has increase an average of 7% each year in Texas.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss