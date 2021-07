AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pat Green is a Texas Country icon, and he’s back on the road and touring which includes a stop in Amarillo on July 23rd at Starlight Ranch Event Center.

Pat Green has been in the music industry for more than 20 years, and along with touring he is working on new music with an album being released in November as well as working on his Apple Music podcast.

For more information on Pat Green click here. For tickets to the Amarillo show click here.