AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Most of us are used to seeing the amazing TEXAS Outdoor Musical cast performing an iconic and historical story in the Palo Duro Canyon.

Now on June 26th and June 27th the cast showcases Shakespeare’s The Tempest at Creek House Honey Farm.

TEXAS Outdoor Musical under the direction of Stephen Crandall presents, The Tempest by William Shakespeare.

June 26th

7:30-8:30 Refreshments & Social Hour

8:30pm Show Begins

Creek House Honey Farm

5005 4th Ave, Canyon

Tickets $45 per person

To purchase your tickets click here or call 806-651-2244.