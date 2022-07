AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We all know how great the cast of TEXAS is at telling the story of our area and state.

On July 31st and August 1st you can watch the cast perform The Gondoliers at Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall at WTAMU. On July 31st the performance is at 2 p.m. and on August 1st the performance is happening at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets are $10 at the door or available on texas-show.com/events.