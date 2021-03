AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Texas BBQ via a Toot’n Totum Travel Center. It’s happening at the location on I-40 and Lakeside and it’s opening on March 16th.

It’s called Mitch’s Texas Style BBQ and it’s serving up smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and sausage.

They’re also serving up sides and dessert as well. It’s a perfect spot for travelers or locals to stop and eat.

It’ll be open March 16th and remain open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information click here.