Texas A&M AgriLife Welcomes Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Beef Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Canadian is preparing to host many across the area and the states for their annual Texas A&M AgriLife Hemphill County Beef Conference.

From April 27th to 28th there will be several workshops and speakers highlighting all of the latest in the beef industry.

One of the keynote speakers is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary under President Trump and who is making a run for Arkansas Governor.

