Temporary changes to KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00, Studio 4 during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — In this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 Declaration of National Emergency, we at KAMR Local 4 News have expanded our news coverage in two time slots:

KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 Monday-Friday is now an hour-long newscast

Studio 4 is now KAMR Local 4 News Special Edition, an hour-long newscast

These are temporary changes.

“We want to ensure our viewers get the best daily local coverage,” said Brandy Sanchez, KAMR Local 4 News VP and General Manager. “Dedicating more airtime to news is one way we are doing that.”

“It’s important that people on the High Plains have the latest and most accurate information during this pandemic,” said Ny Lynn Nichols, News Director for KAMR Local 4 News, Fox 14 News, and MyHighPlains.com. “We are dedicated to making sure our viewers have what they need to make the best decisions for their family.”

Sanchez and Nichols said the KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 expansion and the transition from lifestyle show Studio 4 to a newscast are necessary changes during this extraordinary time.

“It was important for us to stop bringing guests in the studio for the safety of both our guests and our journalists,” Nichols said. “That is another reason for the temporary change from Studio 4 to the newscast format.”

Our anchors are practicing social distancing in the studio. That is why you will notice the anchors apart from each other on the set.

Our field crews have extended microphone holders to allow for a safe distance between our journalists and interviewees. If sources would rather interview via phone or video chat, we are accommodating those requests.

Our commitment to continuous news coverage on MyHighPlains.com continues with the latest stories, tips, livestreams, and more.

“We appreciate health care workers, law enforcement, and others on the front lines keeping us safe,” Nichols said. “And we appreciate our viewers for trusting us to bring them the critical news they need.”

“Our commitment to be Your Local News Leader continues during this challenging time,” said Sanchez. “People on the High Plains are strong. We have gotten through tough times, and we will do it again. It’s all about pulling together and doing what’s best for each other.”

