Teeth Care in 2022 with Full Smile Dental

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it’s going to the dentist for your twice a year check-up or having to get some more extensive work done, oral health is very important.

Jessica Guerrero is a Registered Dental Hygienist where she helps to clean, educate, and inspire patients to make healthy choices for their teeth.

Oral health is important because it impacts your overall health and can be maintained by things like a good diet limited in sugar and starchy foods as well as brushing twice a day, flossing, and using mouth rinse.

