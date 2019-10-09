AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are many dangers caused by vaping. These devices have been around for more than a decade but have skyrocketed in recent years, especially with teens.

Vaping is the act of inhaling/exhaling vapor produced by heated nicotine, often called juice.

Some 2.1 million middle and high school students were using e-cigs in 2017. The rise in popularity in teens is attributed to packaging and advertising.

Risk of vaping:



Contain high levels of nicotine (1 Juul pod = to 1 pk cigs). Due to the high concentration of nicotine can be highly addictive.

Over time, the use of e-cigs can cause some teens to have decreased attention spans.

Contains carcinogenic compounds

Increases heart rate and blood pressure leading to potential circulatory problems.

It causes lung irritation akin to that seen in smokers with lung disease. Popcorn lung

Numerous hospitalizations and some deaths for people who vape regularly.

Trouble breathing and a thick compound found in some lungs.

Due to leaving little odor, vaping is easy to hide and can be discreetly used in public places.

9 warning signs that kids are vaping:

Unexplained sweet sent.

Pens and USB devices that do not look normal.

Skipping caffeine. E-cig users develop sensitivity to caffeine.

Increased thirst.

Nosebleeds due to exhaling vapor through the nose.

Bloody sores in mouth/smokers cough.

Unfamiliar batteries and chargers.

Finding organic cotton balls and metallic wires> materials used in vaping.

Discarded Juul pods and/or atomizers.

Parents need to open the line of communication concerning vaping and talk to their kids about the dangerous nature of doing this. Begin the conversation with no judgment and do not approach with a “you’re in trouble” demeanor. Be sure they know you are concerned about their health and the damage they can be doing to themselves.

Challenge: Whether you suspect your child is vaping or not have this discussion. Parents make sure you have educated yourself regarding this issue before having the talk so you will have informed information to give your teen.