AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Being a teen is already stressful, then you add a pandemic and unrest in Ukraine on top of that.

Belinda Palacios, Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home has 10 things you can say to teens to help them through stressful times.

Our teens have a lot that can stress them in today’s world…. The Ukraine conflict, inflation, and the last 2 years of COVID on tops of all of typical stressors teens face. These are heavy issues and kids have not had to deal with the amount of stressing issues for quiet some time if ever. Here are 10 things a parent can say when their teen is looking/feeling stressed:

· I love you. Our kids need to hear this daily. It is the most important thing we can tell our kids… they need to know they are loved no matter what. It can be the foundation for everything else worth saying.

· Take a deep breath. Help them to hit the paused button and reset a racing mind with rolling emotions. This way you and your child can work on solutions rather then continue to feed the stress beast.

· I’m already proud of you. Your teen needs to know that how you feel about them does not hinge on test scores, making the team, getting the job, etc. Let them know you are proud of them for making their best effort, who they are and who they are becoming.

· How you feel right now will not last forever. This may sound cliché but our kids need to hear it. Relaying a time in your life when things seemed unbearable and like they would never end but they did can give you child some perspective. Don’t let the current struggle make you forget about past successes.

· Remember how you have gotten through a tough time before. Let them know it’s not the first time to feel this way and will not be the last. Help them develop the resilience and coping they will need for future issues.

· Just do the next thing. Having a huge task in front of us can be overwhelming for anyone, teen or adult. It’s the old saying, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Doing one thing can lead to figuring out how/when to do the next.

· Is there anything I can help you with? This is tricky… parents should avoid “fixing” and doing things for their teen but letting them know you are there for advice, guidance and support if important.

· I’m here for you. Your kids knowing you are with them every step of the way and not going to “check out” of the situation is paramount. Check in

with your teen periodically to check on their progress and how they feel about things.

· Last… how about some ice cream, pizza, etc. Sitting down with our teens to decompress over a comforting treat can help a weary soul.