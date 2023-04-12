AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —New research shows that teen overdoses continue to climb, and the pandemic was partly to blame when we saw more substance abuse.

Over the last few years the drug people were talking most about was Fentanyl, which is a very dangerous drug that is mixed with other drugs, and now a new street drug called Grey Death is starting to make headlines.

When it comes to where teens find these medications it can be from the medicine cabinet, buying it on the street, or faking an injury so that they get a prescription.

Belinda Palacios says that some signs that your teen might be abusing prescription medications include:

o Meds missing from home

o Take meds in excess of prescription

o Abrupt changes in finances

o Dramatic mood changes

o Low grades/ change in friends/ confusion/ slurred speech/ lethargy/ change in pupil size

So here are some prevention tips:

o Talk to teens about the dangers of these drugs.

o Be clear with your expectations.

o Support the healthy decisions your teen makes.

o Take regular inventory of the med cabinet.

o Keep prescription meds in secure location.

o If teen taking a prescription try to administer when he is at home—if just can’t do this have the school nurse give to them.