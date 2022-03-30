AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether it’s during prom, spring nights, the summer months or something else. Teens will be exposed to more opportunities to drink alcohol, but there are some ways to help them make good decisions.

Why is alcohol harmful?

· Contributes to motor vehicle crashes which is the leading cause of adolescent death in the US. Having a DWI or being in a crash where there is a death can change your teens life forever. If your teen is behind the wheel of a car in an accident and a person is killed the change of being charged with vehicular homicide is high. This is not a chance kids need to take.

· Being intoxicated leads to poor choices and doing things they may not do sober. When drunk a teen is more likely to take drugs, have unsafe sex, violent behaviors and school problems.

· Alcohol interferes with brain development. Your teens brain is still growing and maturing, it does not complete growth until around age 25. The last thing to develop is executive functioning (planning, curb impulsivity, regulate emotions). This developing brain is more sensitive to the toxins alcohol has in it and addicting effects.

Who is more likely to develop a problem with alcohol?

· Adolescents are more likely to binge drink. Binge drinking can lead to damage in the brain controlling impulsivity which can lead to more drinking.

· The earlier a child begins drinking the more likely they will become dependent on alcohol. They can begin to use alcohol as a coping mechanism and self-medication when feelings or experiences are difficult.

· Having a parent or other caregiver with a drinking disorder increases the risk. The likelihood of becoming alcohol dependent does have a hereditary

link. Also, a parent with an alcohol problem often lacks oversight and can be permissive with teen drinking.

How can I protect my teen?

· Make sure your teen knows you do not condone teenage drinking. Spell out what your expectations are regarding this issue.

· Do not let them drink at home. The old adage that they are safer drinking under your roof than out somewhere else providing a false sense of safety regarding this issue.

· Help them navigate when alcohol or drugs are present. Have a code on text for your to pick them up or provide them with a way to obtain Uber. Always let your teen know they can call you to come get them regardless of what is going on… this includes if they have also been partaking.

· If you begin to be suspicious that your teen has a drinking problem and/or mental health disorder, get them help ASAP.

As always be open to discussing these issues with your teen… even if it becomes uncomfortable for you. By doing so you open up dialogue that can help you teach our teen how to drink responsibly.