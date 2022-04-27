AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an annual tradition to get out and play some golf for a good cause.

The annual Kids Cafe Classic Golf Tournament is taking place on May 13th at Ross Rogers Golf Course.

Kids Cafe, a program of Feeding America, prepares, delivers, and serves healthy weekday meals to at-risk students and some vulnerable senior adults. Kids Cafe provides an early dinner each weekday, so children don’t have to go home hungry.

Kids Cafe confronts childhood hunger by providing nutritious, balanced meals that meet USDA guidelines. These meals are prepared and delivered using the highest quality and safety standards. Meals are provided without charge and are the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.