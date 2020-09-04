TechTeach: Student Teachers Gaining Real-World Experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —TechTeach partners community colleges with Texas Tech University so students who get their Associates Degree participate in a year-long, intense program which includes taking classes and student teaching at Amarillo ISD schools.

The Covid-19 pandemic means these students aren’t just getting to learn the ropes in the classroom, but how to do it during a pandemic.

Student teachers are learning up to date protocols and how to keep students safe. Some of the student teachers are learning how to conduct virtual classes, others are doing in-person learning and some are doing hybrid classes.