TechTeach: Student Teachers Gaining Real-World Experience

Studio 4

Learning first-hand how to teach during the Covid-19 pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —TechTeach partners community colleges with Texas Tech University so students who get their Associates Degree participate in a year-long, intense program which includes taking classes and student teaching at Amarillo ISD schools.

The Covid-19 pandemic means these students aren’t just getting to learn the ropes in the classroom, but how to do it during a pandemic.

Student teachers are learning up to date protocols and how to keep students safe. Some of the student teachers are learning how to conduct virtual classes, others are doing in-person learning and some are doing hybrid classes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss