AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you have any piece of technology, you know it can sometimes be difficult to navigate it, and that’s especially true for the senior community.

That’s why Jan McCreary from smooth Transitions West Texas has some tips that can help us, help them.

Technology is wonderful if you know how to use it!

· Ask what challenges they have

o Find phone numbers easily

o FaceTime with family

o Order groceries

· Keep it simple

o Log in password, thumbprint, facial recognition

o Make family & friends “Favorites”

o Set up emergency contacts

o Delete unused apps

· Set up voice commands

o Phone, Computer/iPad

o Auto

o Echo Dot or Google Nest

For more information on Smooth Transitions West Texas or the services they offer click here.