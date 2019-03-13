Tech Innovations that will Transform the Global Food Supply Chain
In 2024, the world’s population is expected to reach eight billion. Over the next five years, this global population growth will continue to impact and strain agriculture, food and water production, and other resources that are crucial for the planet’s sustainability.
That’s why IBM’s 2019 “5 in 5,” focuses on how research, innovation, and technology development today can help transform the food supply chain of tomorrow.
The tech company sees a future where technologies transform every stage of the food chain – from seed to table – in order to increase global food production, curb food waste, improve food safety and the spread of foodborne illnesses, and radically change how we recycle plastics.
For more information, click here.
More Stories
-
A study from the University of Michigan indicated too much screen…
-
Time to DIY.
-
Hope Fest is Thursday, March 28 at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.