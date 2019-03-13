Tech Innovations that will Transform the Global Food Supply Chain

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In 2024, the world’s population is expected to reach eight billion. Over the next five years, this global population growth will continue to impact and strain agriculture, food and water production, and other resources that are crucial for the planet’s sustainability.

That’s why IBM’s 2019 “5 in 5,” focuses on how research, innovation, and technology development today can help transform the food supply chain of tomorrow.

The tech company sees a future where technologies transform every stage of the food chain – from seed to table – in order to increase global food production, curb food waste, improve food safety and the spread of foodborne illnesses, and radically change how we recycle plastics.

