AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s summer, which means that kids are spending more time with each other, and that can mean more fighting for siblings.

While fighting isn’t always a good thing, the occasional bickering is actually pretty healthy. It can teach them problem solving, how to work through conflict and make them better when they encounter others like roommates, co-workers, and friends.

· Kids bicker for these reasons:

o Together a lot.

o In competition with each other.

o Wanting what they want when they want it.

o Easier to have conflict with those we love/trust—a safe place to “unload” from the days stressors.

o Ability to regulate feelings have not completely matured.

· How to help kids problem solve:

o Discuss the process with them> lay out ground rules (no shouting, no name calling). You become a guide for this process and remind them of the rules often.

o Taking turns verbalizing feelings/ perceptions. Each child gets a time to get their say without interrupting from the other. One cannot “fix” what one cannot see; especially understanding how the other feels.

o Consider perspective. Once versions of events shared then ask how they felt during the conflict. Helping kids to really listen and at times repeat how their sibling feels builds the ability to hear an opposite version while reporting accurately.

o Assist in coming up with solutions. How them resolve a resolution and/or compromise to the situation. When a solution is brought up ask how they think this could work out.

o Have a healthy back-up plan to present if a realistic solution cannot be agreed upon.

· Be sure and practice these 3 steps when coaching kids during conflict> Encourage sharing, listening and showing empathy.

· Remember the importance of patience. Learning these skills are not a quick process and takes a lot so practice and coaching from the parent.

· This will not make battles completely disappear however creating a framework to talk and collaborate will create more tolerance in the end.