Teacher Turned Preacher Featured on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jason Boyett, host of the Hey Amarillo podcast continues to interview new guests in 2021.

This week he’s interviewing Rev. E. Courtney Jones. The Hey Amarillo website description is below as well as a link to where you can listen to the podcast.

“A conversation with the Rev. E. Courtney Jones of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. A former science teacher at Boys Ranch High School, Courtney took on a full-time role as, in her words, “some sort of minister” during the pandemic. She and host Jason Boyett discuss Courtney’s long, winding path into the ministry from Amarillo to Austin and back to Amarillo, including how she began deconstructing her faith after a dramatic experience in college—and how she has since rebuilt it. This episode is sponsored by Bivins Pointe and Jimmy John’s.”

To listen to the episode click here.