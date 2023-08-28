AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Fans of author Taylor Moore have most likely been waiting for August 29, 2023. That’s when his latest book “Ricochet” will be available to buy and read.

This is the third book in his series about DEA Special Agent Garrett Kohl. In Ricochet, Kohl and his CIA team “embark on an off-the-books investigation and partner up with a ragtag crew of outcasts and outlaws to stop extortionists and dismantle their operation before complete devastation rains down in their Texas High Plains community in this pulse-pounding thriller”.

Also in this series are “Down Range” and “Firestorm”. For more information on any of these books click here.