AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”The best fish and chips outside of London”.

That’s what The Londoner Bar and Grill promises as they open their doors inside of Four Points by Sheraton Hotel near I-40 and Ross.

Right now local residents who bring in their ID or proof they live in Amarillo or the surrounding area can receive 20% off food orders.

The Londoner Bar and Grill is also hosting a special for New Year’s Eve where you pay $139 for dinner, drinks and a room for the night.