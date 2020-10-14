Tascosa High School Choir Showing Off Skills Ahead of Concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anyone sounds good singing alone right? For the Tascosa High School Choir, they’re gearing up to perform an outdoor concert this weekend. It’s a way for the group to get in front of a crowd and perform what they’ve been working on so far.

The choir director says they’ve been wearing masks and face shields while in class and practicing and they’ll be using safety precautions this weekend as well.

You can see their performance for free October 17th at noon over at Sam Houston Park.