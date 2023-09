AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —“The FABBA Show” is known as one of the greatest tribute shows and pays homage to the band ABBA.

The traveling tribute show will be in Amarillo on September 24th at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

At the show as well will be a quartet from Tascosa High School. Students Lauren Russell, Gillian Fields, Maggie Marhefka, and Corely Pearson joined Studio 4 to perform ahead of this event. Click here for tickets to this show.