AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Weekends starting November 23rd will look bright thanks to Tangled Lights Productions as they light up Starlight Ranch Event Center.

There will be a main show happening three times a night along with other experiences across the center.

From the hanging pixel gardens, to the main show, and a Christmas concert, the experience is well worth the ticket price.

Click here for more information or to purchase your tickets.