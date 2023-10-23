AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —When we talk about mental health, we hear the phrase “talk to someone” or “reach out if you need help” but who are the best options to reach out to?

MacKenzie Ellis, Volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-West Texas Chapter, explains that you should start with a doctor, that can be your primary care physician, an OBGYN, or a similar doctor. Then you can research some issues you’re having, Ellis suggests using the Panhandle Mental Health Guide or Psychology Today as resources. If finances are an issues, she suggests reaching out to the Texas Panhandle Center, Family Support Services, Counselors, the Randall County Juvenile Probation office or reach out to your school for mental health resources.