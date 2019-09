AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto is on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.

Jacomo Bairos is the conductor and Jennifer Ko is the violinist.

Tickets start at just $20 and can be purchased at AmarilloSymphony.org or call (806) 376-8782.