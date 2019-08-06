Taking Allergic Action

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Allergies are on the rise, especially food-related allergies in infants and children. Cow’s milk allergy (CMA) – an immune reaction to the proteins found in cow’s milk – is particularly prevalent in the United States, affecting approximately 1.5% of all infants, which is also 53% of all food-allergic infants under age 1, according to a recently published study. Infants with suspected CMA experience mild-to-moderate allergic reactions and are more susceptible to other allergies later in life – a phenomenon known as the “Allergic March.”

Early detection and management of CMA can help to reduce the occurrence of other allergies and halt the allergic march.

Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Jonathan Malka explains the rise of infant allergies, the link between CMA and future allergies, and shares how parents can take ‘Allergic Action’ today to promote a happier tomorrow.

