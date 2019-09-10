Tailgate Ready with Home Depot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 46 percent of Americans will get into the football season by firing up the grill, grabbing their speaker and creating the perfect Saturday morning/afternoon tailgate. Make your prep simple and easy by running to the Home Depot to get every item on your list; including grills, foldable chairs, generators, outdoor games and clean up supplies. To finish off the competition, add in the latest smart home products.

Tip #1: Start with a Clean/Prepped Space- Make your set up easy, by creating a clean, blank space.

Tip #2: Tailgate Necessities- From powering up to cleaning up, Home Depot has everything you need to make sure you’re prepped and ready to go. Homedepot.com has a large outdoor tailgating section, equipped with games, large coolers, and more. All can be easily delivered with 2-day shipping as well.

Tip #3: Smart Home Accessories- Beat out the tailgate next door or across the parking lot with the latest and greatest smart accessories.

Home Depot

2410 South Georgia Street

(806) 468-9100

Home Depot

2500 Soncy Road

(806) 355-3895