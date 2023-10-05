AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast, this one with a more serious backstory, but a story that includes redemption and hope.

You can listen to that here, note the trigger warning in the description of the episode.

A conversation with Tac Buchanan, the Amarillo/Lubbock Regional Coordinator for the ministry Bridges to Life. (Trigger warning: This episode contains descriptions of sexual violence.) Buchanan grew up in Amarillo and has lived a life scarred by personal tragedy, including a deadly car accident when he was in high school, a lengthy struggle with addiction, and eventually the murder of his wife. In fact, Buchanan's story of redemption begins after he ends up in prison. He tells host Jason Boyett how he walked through a lifetime of tragedy, learned to forgive, and found a career in which where telling his story changes lives.