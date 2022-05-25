This segment is sponsored by T-Mobile.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Home internet has never been more important, as remote work becomes the norm for many adults and virtual schooling becomes a key piece of today’s learning environment.

Steve Carlson explains that internet access is more important than ever, but for many families, finding affordable and reliable broadband is still a challenge for many households.

Last year, T-Mobile launched 5G Home Internet, which is now available to more than 40 million homes nationwide. It’s available in the Amarillo area for more than 60% of residents.

This Home Internet is just $50 per month with no extra taxes or fees, as well as no data caps, and the installation process can be done in just 15 minutes by individuals. Home Internet uses the same 5G network that T-Mobile smartphones use and works wirelessly through a gateway instead of through a cable in your home.

Right now T-Mobile is allowing people to try out the internet service worry-free for 15 days, 100% on T-Mobile. They’re also offering up to $500 in early termination fees if you choose to quit your current provider. Customers can also lock in their monthly bill, and enjoy deals on things like YouTube TV and streaming services. You can find out if your address qualifies by clicking here.

T-Mobile also has business internet plans that make the service available for multiple offices and employees.