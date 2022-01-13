Switching Careers: Suzanne Talley Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –You may have heard the name Suzanne Talley, but maybe you’ve never met her.

For nearly two decades Talley served as the Executive Director at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. Now she’s working at the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle as their Executive Director.

Jason Boyett and Susan Talley speak about the career switch, the world of non-profits and more. Listen to the episode here.

“A conversation with Suzanne Talley, the executive director of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, an organization that helps the families of local firefighters and peace officers who are killed in the line of duty. Before that, she spent 17 years as the executive director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. Suzanne tells host Jason Boyett about her two decades in the nonprofit world, how the 100 Club “fills in the gaps,” and how the blood center navigated the pandemic. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing and Book Puma Online.”