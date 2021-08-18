Swing Fore A Cause Set for August 21st

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual event helping the Amarillo Police Officers Association and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

Coming up on August 21st is the Swing Fore A Cause Event.

The APOA was formed in 1980 to help create positive workplace change for members who work within the Amarillo Police Department. The Association currently has a membership of 300+ sworn full-time APD employees. The Association serves its members by seeking safer working conditions, adequate compensation, and ever-improving relationships with both the police department and the citizens of Amarillo.

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is a non-profit that provides assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty. The organization also provides first responding agencies with life-protecting equipment that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.