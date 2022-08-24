AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Officers Association and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle have teamed up to host the 3rd Annual Swing Fore A Cause Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 10th at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in Canyon.

“We are excited to bring this 4-person scramble back for another year,” explains APOA Board Member and Coordinator Corporal Ben Prewett. “Every cent we make from this event will be split equally between the APOA and the 100 Club to support our local and area first responders.”

First organized as a Dodgeball Tournament in 2017, the event has raised more than $50,000 for local non-profit organizations across Amarillo. In 2020, the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle became the beneficiary.

“We are so honored to partner with the Amarillo Police Officers Association for the yearly Swing Fore A Cause Golf Tournament,” says 100 Club Executive Director Suzanne Talley. “Players and sponsors not only get to enjoy a great day golfing with Amarillo’s finest, but their sponsorship fees and team fees go directly to help our area first responders.”

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty. The 100 Club also provides law enforcement and firefighting agencies with life-protecting equipment unable to be secured through budgeted funds.

For more information on the Tournament or to register a team, visit swingforeacause.com