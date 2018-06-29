Sweetness Behind Chocolate

Actress Minka Kelly is continuing her partnership with Dove Chocolate as they work to improve the livelihood of female cocoa farmers in West Africa.

Minka has details about Dove's first-ever Chocolate Cocoa Farmer’s Market, in Santa Monica Place. The Farmer’s Market will bring to life how the company sources its chocolate, from harvesting the best beans to crafting the perfect taste.

For more information, click here.

About Minka Kelly:

After winning the hearts of audiences everywhere as “Liyla Garrity” on the television show, Friday Night Lights, Minka continues to be a key figure in the Hollywood landscape, especially with her newest television series, TITANS set to debut this fall. In addition to her work as an actress, Minka is also a philanthropist and has traveled around the world promoting women empowerment and helping make a difference in the lives of others. Minka continues to utilize her platform and talents to support causes she cares about and remains dedicated to her role as a philanthropist while also pursuing her acting career.



