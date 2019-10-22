‘Sweeney Todd’ returns to Amarillo Little Theatre

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — In the seedy underbelly of 19th century London, desperate times lead to diabolical schemes—and strange alliances. With razor-sharp wit and extraordinary music, the Tony award-winning masterpiece “Sweeney Todd” returns to Amarillo just in time for Halloween.

Jason, Anna, and Ethan from the Amarillo Little Theatre have details on this fun show.

Performance dates:

  • October 24 & 31 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • October 25, 26, November 1, & 2 @ 8 p.m.
  • October 27 & November 3 @ 2:30 p.m.

