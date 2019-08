AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is a term used to describe the sudden and unexpected death of a baby that is less than 1 year old in which the cause was not obvious before investigation. SUIDs include SIDS, accidents in the sleeping environment and other deaths from unknown causes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US saw 3,600 SUIDs in 2017.