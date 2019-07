AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is so much to do when visiting Italy that you might need to visit twice!

Travel advisor, Susan Teeple has details on what to do and how to navigate Italy like a pro.

Susan Teeple

Independent Affiliate of Brownell Travel, a Virtuoso Partner

susan@susanteepletravel.com

www.susanteepletravel.com