Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo More Than Pink Walk is on Saturday, September 28.

More Than Pink Walk registration opens on June 17.

For the months of June and July, registration will be $10. The price will increase to $20 in August and September.

More Than Pink Walk is a 2-mile walk in the community with each other, walking towards a cure for breast cancer.

For more information, click here.

