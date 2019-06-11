Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo More Than Pink Walk is on Saturday, September 28.
More Than Pink Walk registration opens on June 17.
For the months of June and July, registration will be $10. The price will increase to $20 in August and September.
More Than Pink Walk is a 2-mile walk in the community with each other, walking towards a cure for breast cancer.
For more information, click here.
More Stories
-
Food Network veteran, Claire Robinson shares numerous tips on…
-
Area residents are invited to discover the rich heritage of these…
-
Howie Mandel talks America's Got Talent, Deal or No Deal and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.