AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holiday season can be stressful for anyone, but especially for those who are expecting.

Dr. Teresa Baker from the InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC says some stress is ok on a person’s pregnant body, but chronic stress is not good for anyone. Chronic stress during pregnancy can lead to complications such as pre-term labor and low birth weight.

Dr. Baker says that self-care, such as adequate sleep, proper nutrition, and emotional well-being, can have consequences on parent and baby.

Outside of self-care, Dr. Baker says to practice the following:

· To begin, prioritize staying active. Physical activity is exceptionally beneficial for expectant mothers. Consider engaging in activities like walking, swimming, low-impact aerobics, or yoga as a starting point. It’s crucial to consult your health care provider to determine safe movement options.

· Cultivate a robust support network. Resist the urge to shoulder every responsibility alone. Seek assistance without hesitation. Hosting a holiday party isn’t obligatory, especially if it adds to your stress. If hosting is a must, request guests to bring dishes or opt for catering. If feasible, consider hiring a cleaning crew or enlist friends to help post-celebration. Holiday generosity is abundant, so embrace offers of help.

· Find your favorite mocktails for a fancy touch at holiday gatherings. Enjoy a Shirley Temple (Sprite and cherry juice) or a sparkling water with a hint of cranberry. Request your non-alcoholic drink in a cocktail glass for the full experience, sans the morning-after hangover.

· Invest in essential party wardrobe items. Swap heels for comfy flats this holiday season. Consider a belly brace under dresses for added support, especially if leggings or pantyhose aren’t on the agenda. The belly brace snugly embraces your bump and may mitigate backaches.

· Sidestep the chaos of retail stores; opt for online shopping. While festive stores are a sight to behold, the chaotic holiday shopping experience can be draining. This year, simplify your life by checking your list twice from the comfort of your couch.

· Prioritize hydration. Winter might dampen your sense of thirst, but dry air can lead to dehydration. Combat nausea with carbonated or sparkling water.

· Take a seat at holiday gatherings. Feel no obligation to stand; mingle and then find a comfortable chair to unwind. Whether with companions or on your own, allow your hardworking body to relax.

· Be present and mindful. Pregnancy isn’t forever, so resist the urge to rush or wish it away. Revel in the process, recognizing the remarkable capabilities of your body. Pause to reflect on what truly brings you joy. Focus on those meaningful activities rather than attempting to do everything.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com