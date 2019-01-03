Surviving The Long Itchy Winter Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The ball has dropped. The last cork has been popped, and like last week’s champagne, your skin is likely all dried out. And what’s with that itch? From skiing and building snowmen to a good old-fashioned snowball fight, there is no short supply of winter fun! But spending time outdoors also means subjecting skin to brisk temperatures and harsh winds, likely leading to dry and irritated skin. With dry skin being a leading cause of itchiness, it leaves many searching for a winter itch fix. Enter Shari Marchbein, New York based dermatologist with the skincare tips you need this season.

