AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Superheroes are assembling in Amarillo on February 24th for the Superhero Bash hosted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

It’s a night of dinner, dessert, and the chance to meet some of your favorite superheroes while testing things like your strength, accuracy, and quickness.

You must pre-register for this event, the deadline to do so is on February 19th. You can register by clicking here.