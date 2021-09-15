Sunshine for Charlotte Benefitting Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Sunshine for Charlotte is an annual event helping other families through the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
It got started with Stephanie and Joe Price lost their first baby Charlotte just 12 days after she was born, with the Ronald McDonald House helping them to spend as much time with her as they could.
This event will have an in-person race, a virtual race, and a stay in bed option. Click here for more information or to register for the event which is taking place on October 23rd.