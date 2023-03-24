AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Imagine a beautiful sunset outdoors and surrounded by a picnic and some great music.
That’s what’s happening on March 30th for the Sunset and Songwriters event at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., people can bring their own drinks and food and sit outside to enjoy music from Emily George.
There will also be a non-alcoholic drink available to purchase.
This event admission is included in the Wildcat Bluff Membership or general admission.
Visit their website here for more information.